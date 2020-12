Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Jefferson "Jeff" Futreal, 87, of Chinquapin, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Graveside service is Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Halso-Batts Cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include sons, Johnny Futreat, Harkers Island, Daryl Futreal, Beulaville; daughters, Susan Keene, Labanon, Va., Cheryl Futreal, Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



