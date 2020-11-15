4/26/1939 - 11/03/2020

Gerald W Rivers, age 81, of La Grange, NC departed this life in Raleigh, NC on November 03, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents Mr/Mrs Walter and Irene Rivers. Gerald Served in the United States Army 1956-1959, after serving he was later employed with Durkees Bakery from 1959 - 1971, and Dainty Maid Bakery from 1972- 1998 and Flowers Baking Company 1998 -2009 . Gerald was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church. Gerald leaves to cherish his memories ,his loving wife Sharon Ann Rivers of the home, 7 children Karen, Lynn, William, Terry, Gerald W. Jr., Jerome, and Daniel. Survived by his sister Shirley Jane Mantle, of LaGrange, 13 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Funeral services were entrusted with The New Christian Brothers Funeral Home, Kinston, NC. The Family will not be conducting a service for family and friends due to ongoing pandemic restrictions. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date for family and friends to attend. Per the family in lieu of sending flowers please make a donation in honor of Gerald W Rivers life to Freedom Fellowship Church, located at 451 Joe Nunn Road, Kinston, NC 28504.

