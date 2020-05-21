SNOW HILL - Gerald Walker Rouse, 73, of Snow Hill, NC died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Transition Life Care in Raleigh, NC.
Born in Kinston, NC, he was the son of the late Cecil Joel Rouse and Patsy Irene Wells.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherrie Burns (John) and Torrie Hatch (Bradley), two sons, Johnny Rouse (Petra) and Michael Rouse; five sisters, Barbara Deweerd, Kim Alanis, Janice Stump, Debra Pierce and Renee Brown; eight grandchildren, Jessica Hatch, Anna Burns, Joshua Rouse, Emily Burns, Mary Kate Burns, Jacob Hatch Julia Hatch and Wyatt Rouse. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rouse, a son, Timothy Rouse and a sister, Elaine Rouse.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home in Henderson, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on May 21, 2020