Service Information

Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston , NC 28504

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston , NC 28504

Funeral
11:00 AM
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston , NC 28504

Obituary

KINSTON - Geraldine Deaver Herald, 86, of Kinston went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2019. She was born September 9, 1933 in Deep Run, the youngest of 10 siblings of Jacob and Victoria Carter Deaver. She was preceded by siblings, Rosa Bell Potter, Maggie Jinnette, Etta Tyndall, Aaron Deaver, Essie Barwick, Ada Hines, Hazel Outlaw, Bud Deaver, and Helen Carter. Geraldine was a graduate of Deep Run High School and attended East Carolina University. Geraldine retired from Charlotte Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as an insurance agent and manager. After her retirement she volunteered over 7000 hours with Lenoir Memorial Hospital. While there, she chose to extend those volunteer efforts and accepted positions of leadership within the organization. She was the chair of the project committee and chair of the Memorial Recognition. She attended state convention around the country and brought back many ideas that the auxiliary would later implement. She was also a volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Recovery Services as well as the Blood Mobile for over six years. Geraldine also served as cashier with the Eastern Blue Grass Association for over 10 years. In her free time, she enjoyed ceramics and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always present at school functions, piano, and dance recitals as well as birthday parties for her grandchildren. Geraldine was a member of Tabernacle Free Will Baptist in Kinston. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Clyde A. Herald; two children, Gwen Stapleford Rombold (Jim) of Hookerton, Thomas Stapleford (Sherry) of Kinston and stepson, Johnny Herald of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren, Trey Rombold (Tammy) of Pink Hill, Courtnie Gonzaez (Lorenzo) of Bunnlevel, NC, Brittany Braniecki (Joel) of Hampstead, Lindsay Stapleford of Kinston, Ellie Stapleford of Cedar Point and Jake Stapleford of Princeton; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews. Her family is grateful to Pat Hemby and her nieces, Vicki McCausley and Vicki Lynn Whitler. The family would also like to thank 3HC and their staff. A funeral will be held on December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning one-hour prior at Howard-Carter Funeral Home in Kinston. Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Geraldine was very beloved by her family, never met a stranger and had a great impact on the lives of everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to



