Geraldine Joyner Pate died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Brookhaven Assisted Living Facility in Greenville, NC. A native of Greene County, she was born on September 12, 1926, the daughter of Claude and Nina Joyner. She was a longtime and active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher, and a leader in the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was known for her gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking. She was most happy when she could feed her family, neighbors, and friends. Geraldine was predeceased by her parents and husband, Preston Parks Pate. She is survived by her daughter, Hilda Pate Barrow of Greenville; son, Preston Parks Pate, Jr., and wife Pat, of Newport; grandchildren, Melissa Culbreth and husband Jason, of Raleigh, Andy Barrow and wife Carie, of Greensboro, Randy Barrow and wife Jenny, of Raleigh, Megan Myrick and husband David, of Newport, and Bryan Pate and wife Audrey, of Geneva, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Adam Barrow, Jonathan Barrow, James Barrow, Jack Barrow, Olivia Myrick, Bryce Pate, and Parker Pate. There will be a family graveside service on Tuesday, April 14 and a memorial service when conditions permit. Memorials can be sent to Staff Appreciation Fund, Brookhaven Assisted Living, 2105 W. Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 159 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite F, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences can be expressed at





