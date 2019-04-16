NEW YORK, NY - Geraldine Moore, 73, formerly of Greene County, died Friday, April 5, 2019. The funeral will be held on at noon on Friday, April 19, at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Interment will follow in the St. James AME Zion Church Cemetery, Snow Hill. A wake will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill.
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-4262
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019