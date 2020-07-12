1/
Geraldine Taylor Heath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Geraldine Taylor Heath, born August 5, 1930 to Henry Tull "Tullie" Taylor and Virginia Hortense Worley Taylor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.
Geraldine was a transcriptionist at Kinston Orthopedics for over 30 years. She was a member of Northwest Christian Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, her oldest son, Fenton Joseph Gates, Jr. and a young brother, Lake Smith Taylor.
Geraldine's survivors include her son, Kenneth Tull Osborne; grandchildren, Christi Gates Hill and husband Lynn, Joseph C. Gates and wife, Starr; great grandson Landon Gates; sisters, Alice Jean T. Gray and special brother-in-law, John L. Gray, Jr. and Rose Marie T. Grant; nieces, Gail G. Warren, Nancy G. Askew, Johni G. Hussey and Allyson G. Edwards and nephew Melvin Grant, Jr.
A private service will be held for the family.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved