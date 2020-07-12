KINSTON - Geraldine Taylor Heath, born August 5, 1930 to Henry Tull "Tullie" Taylor and Virginia Hortense Worley Taylor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.
Geraldine was a transcriptionist at Kinston Orthopedics for over 30 years. She was a member of Northwest Christian Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, her oldest son, Fenton Joseph Gates, Jr. and a young brother, Lake Smith Taylor.
Geraldine's survivors include her son, Kenneth Tull Osborne; grandchildren, Christi Gates Hill and husband Lynn, Joseph C. Gates and wife, Starr; great grandson Landon Gates; sisters, Alice Jean T. Gray and special brother-in-law, John L. Gray, Jr. and Rose Marie T. Grant; nieces, Gail G. Warren, Nancy G. Askew, Johni G. Hussey and Allyson G. Edwards and nephew Melvin Grant, Jr.
A private service will be held for the family.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.