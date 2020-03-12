Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerold Harvey Jarmon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 19, 1963-March 4, 2020

KINSTON - Gerold Harvey Jarmon, 56, of 1500 cedar Lane, Kinston, NC died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lenoir UNC Health Care. Gerold was born in Kinston, NC to the late Harvey Lee Jarmon (father) and Ethel Belle Foye Jarmon (mother) on June 19, 1963. He was raised and educated in the Lenoir County Schools. He graduated from Kinston High School in 1981 and pursued an undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. After graduating UNC, Gerold worked with the Guilford County Schools, and with the Durham County Schools while pursuing his Masters and Doctorate degrees. Gerold used his God anointed gifts to help students, teachers, and Principal's all over the country. Gerold is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Harthel and Canyon Jarmon of Charlotte, NC; and his nephew, Hamilton Nicholas Jarmon. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Lofton Memorial-JB Rhodes Funeral Home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston, NC 28501. The homegoing service will be held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the United American F.W.B. Denomination, Inc.1011 J.E. Reddick Circle, Kinston, NC.



