Gertrude "Chyann" Southerland
LaGRANGE-Ms. Gertrude "Chyann" Southerland died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care Center in Kinston, North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Ms. Southerland's professional service has been entrusted to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange, NC.
Cards, Love-Grams and Condolences may be faxed to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 252-566-5604 or posted on line at www.lagrangefuneralservice.com
Arrangements by: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange, NC
Published in Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019