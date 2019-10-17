Gertrude Chyann Southerland

Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
414 East Washington Street
La Grange, NC
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:45 AM
at the residence of Annie Croom
606 Firetower Road, Apt. E,
La Grange, NC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebenezer M.B. Church
209 Carey Street
La Grange, NC
Obituary
LA GRANGE - Gertrude Chyann Southerland, 60, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care Center in Kinston.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Ebenezer M.B. Church, 209 Carey Street, La Grange. Interment will follow in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange. A public viewing will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange.
Family members and friends will assemble at the residence of Annie Croom, 606 Firetower Road, Apt. E, La Grange at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
