LA GRANGE - Gertrude Chyann Southerland, 60, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care Center in Kinston.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Ebenezer M.B. Church, 209 Carey Street, La Grange. Interment will follow in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange. A public viewing will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange.
Family members and friends will assemble at the residence of Annie Croom, 606 Firetower Road, Apt. E, La Grange at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019