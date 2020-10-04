Mother Gertrude Parks Britt-Hudson, age 91, of Goldsboro NC, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Wayne UNC Health Care Center in Goldsboro, NC.



She was born in Greene County on August 31, 1929, to the late Mr. Charlie Parks and Mrs. Lillie Mae Artis-Parks.



A public viewing will be conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at Thompson Chapel Church, 2393 North Beston Road, La Grange, NC.



Also, a celebration of life graveside service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Old Mill Cemetery, 3718 Central Heights Road, Goldsboro, NC. Pastor Jacob Pickett will officiate.



Burial will follow the celebration of life service in the Old Mill Cemetery, 3718 Central Heights Road, Goldsboro, NC.



On Sunday, October 4, 2020, the family members and friends will assemble at Thompson Chapel Church, 2393 North Beston Road, La Grange, NC at 9:45 a.m. in preparation for the viewing and the funeral procession to the cemetery.



Professional services, of love and care, are entrusted to: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, LLC in La Grange, NC.

