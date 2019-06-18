|
|
KINSTON – Gisele O. Owens, 94, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Private interment will in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home from 6-7 p.m., with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Mrs. Owens was born on December 3, 1924 in Crespieres, France to late Ernest and Yvonne Ollivon. For 25 years, she was the owner and operator of Owens Electric Motor Company, and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Owens; and a son, James Michael Owens. She is survived by her children, Roselyne Thomas, Evelyne Buck, Patrick Owens, and Ronald Owens; grandchildren, Kimberly Powell, Michelle Cox, Jamie Thomas, Titus Alcock, Travis Alcock, Thomas Alcock, Mandy Litzler, and Jimmy Owens; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Maintenance Fund, 400 Academy Heights Rd., Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on June 18, 2019