Gladys D. Streeter, 78, of 107 E. Peyton Ave., Kinston, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from Southview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 4, 2020.