Glenda Kaye Jones-Parks, 56, of Goldsboro, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family will assemble in the parking lot at 10:15 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.



