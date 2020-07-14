KINSTON – Glenda Nettie Ball Mills, 68, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020.
Survivors include loving husband Donald Van Mills and beloved companion CoCo of Kinston; Mother, Emma Ball and late Avery Ball Sr. of Deep Run; Sons Michael Whaley of Richlands and Donald Van Mills II of LaGrange; Daughter, Frances Taylor of Kinston; six grandchildren; Brothers, Avery and Sue Ball of Deep Run; Clifton Ball of Deep Run; Sister, Ruby Houston of LaGrange; 3 nephews; and 3 great nieces.
Glenda was a devoted Mental Health Worker at Caswell Center, where she touched many hearts. Attended The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Woodington, Ward. Glenda was a natural at coordinating weddings and events. She enjoyed working part-time with ProWorks, a division of Crossmark.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Garner Funeral Home in Kinston, NC. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pink Hill, NC.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
