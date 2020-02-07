Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Hughes Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home La Grange , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Mewborn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

February 13, 1934-February 3, 2020

LA GRANGE - Milton Glenn Hughes, Jr., 85, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Glenn was born February 13, 1934 in Carteret County to the late Milton Glenn Hughes, Sr. and Bertha Arnette Hughes. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Hughes McConihay and her husband, Dennis. Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from McLean Trucking Company where he worked 30 years. Following his retirement from McLean, Glenn worked 9 years with the North Carolina Department of Corrections at Maury. Glenn graduated from Wheat Swamp High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Vider Adelphia Foyles and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years of marriage. Glenn loved being outdoors. In earlier years he could often be found hunting and fishing. He loved going out shrimping and pulling nets with his nephew. They made many great memories together. He found great pleasure flying radio controlled airplanes. The consummate handyman, Glenn could fix and put back together anything that was broken. When at home, nothing was better than watching Christian television or a good wrestling match. Glenn could often be found reading his Bible. He was a member of La Grange Church of God. A service to celebrate and remember Glenn's life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Mewborn Cemetery. Glenn is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vider Adelphia Foyles Hughes; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Foyles Hill; a nephew thought of as a son, George Herbert Hill, Sr. and his wife, Luvoise "Puddin" Hill; and their son, George Herbert Hill, Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at





