DOVER - Glennie Marie Chase Johnson, 69, of Dover, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas and Annie Mae Chase; daughters, Annie Mae Bright and Julia Marie Bright Strickland; and sister, Edna Chase Samples and husband George Johnson. Glennie is survived by her son-in-law, Spencer Strickland and wife Christi Strickland; stepdaughters, Karen Lang and Kathie Halstead; grandchildren, Chad Halstead, Brad Strickland, Justin Strickland and Jamie Wetherington, and four more grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Chase Barbour; brother John William Chase; special friend Earl Coward; special cousin Rosemary Gargano; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Dover United Methodist Church with Pastor Clint White officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019