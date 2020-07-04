AYDEN - Gloria Hooker Keys, 56, of 4176 High Street, Ayden, N.C., died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held Sunday July 5, 2020 2 p.m.at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden, N.C Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville, N.C.

She is survived by her husband, William Ned Keys of the home; four sons, Timothy Hooker of Honolulu, Hawaii, Donrico Hooker (Ikumi) of Florida, Shelvin Keys (Aliesha) of Farmville, N.C. and Pastor William Keys (Dominika) of Winterville, N.C.; two daughters, Deanna Keys of the home and Tesha House (Eric) of Greenville, N.C.; one brother, Eddie Hooker of Ayden, N.C.; two sisters, Vivian Keys (Richard) of Ayden, NC and Mattie Pearl Hooker of Bronx, N.Y.

Viewing will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Zion Chapel FWB Church.



