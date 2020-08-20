1/
Gloria Jean (Thompson) Barfield
Gloria Jean Thompson Barfield, 66, of 136 Barfield Lane, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton.
She is survived by her husband David Earl Barfield of the home; one daughter, Sonya Berry of Kinston; one son, Connell Berry of Charlotte; five sisters, Brenda Ferris of New Bern, Angela Joyner, Kimberly Sanderson, Cathy Hicks, Valerie Michelle Jones, all of Kinston; two grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff. The service is invitation only. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
