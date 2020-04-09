GRIFTON - Gloria Jean Williams, 57, of 4539 Kay Circle, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday April 11, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville. A walk through viewing will be Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home of Ayden.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020