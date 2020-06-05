Gonnie Mae "Goose" Freeman, 80, of Snow Hill, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Snow Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing. During the walkthrough viewing, only 10 people view at one time.

Arrangements are by by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



