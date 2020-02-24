Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Parks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 5, 1928 – February 21, 2020

LA GRANGE – Gordon Parks, 91, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by his family. The funeral service was held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange, with the Rev. Kenneth Davenport officiating. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery, La Grange, with Masonic Rites. The family received friends and relatives from 3:00 – 4:00 pm at the funeral home, prior to the service. Gordon was born on November 5, 1928 to the late Jesse and Vicy

November 5, 1928 – February 21, 2020LA GRANGE – Gordon Parks, 91, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by his family. The funeral service was held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange, with the Rev. Kenneth Davenport officiating. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery, La Grange, with Masonic Rites. The family received friends and relatives from 3:00 – 4:00 pm at the funeral home, prior to the service. Gordon was born on November 5, 1928 to the late Jesse and Vicy Smith Parks of Goldsboro. He served as District Deputy Grand Master of the 11th Masonic District for three years and Master of Lenoir Lodge for six different terms. He also served as an officer in every position of the Lodge except Treasurer during his years in the Masons. He has been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for more than 70 years and served as a Sunday school teacher, Chairman of the Administrative Board, Lay Leader of the Church, and President of the United Methodist Men and was a charter member of the United Methodist Men. He also served a term on the La Grange Board of Commissioners. He enjoyed quail hunting with his beloved dog, Don, square dancing and fishing with his late wife and special friends, the late Wayne and Shirley Killette of La Grange. He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Parks Overbee, (Adrian), of Goldsboro; son, Jesse Parks, (Alice Royal), of Goldsboro; and son, Jimmy Parks, (Janice), of La Grange. He is also survived by four grandsons, Chad Parks of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael Gordon Parks, (Laura), of La Grange, Stephen Parks of Jackson, Mississippi, and Charlie Royal of Goldsboro; and three granddaughters, Tina Overbee Fritts, (Mike), of High Point, Ashton Parks Byrd, (Bert), of Kinston, and Lizzie Royal, (Drew Bartlett) of Denver, Colorado. Eight great grandchildren, Ty, Tanner, and Marlee Parks of Jacksonville, Florida, Michaela and Cooper Parks of La Grange, Cole and Jesse Byrd of Kinson, Reed Fritts of High Point; and two step-great granddaughters, Ella and Sara Fritts of High Point, also survive him. He is also survived by a brother, Harold Parks, (Mary), of Chapel Hill; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, the late Louise Best Parks; brother, Hersell Parks; and two sisters, Jessie Parks Ham Boyette and Sally Parks Gallagher, all of Goldsboro. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Jackie Overbee, Treasurer, 111 Cassedale Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534; or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kitty Askins Hospice Center who were such good caregivers while he was there, as well as great friends. Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be made at www.rousefh.com Published in Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close