Gordon Reece Howell Jr., 96, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at La Grange United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Gail Sims, Jerry Howell, Joseph Howell, Valentine Melton and David Howell.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



