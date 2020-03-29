Guest Book View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Barwick, 84, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26. Grace was born on June 14, 1935 to Daniel and Jessie Taylor Colie. Grace, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, was married to Robert Leonard Barwick in 1952 and was a devoted wife, companion and caretaker for 54 years until his death in 2006.

Grace's children, Todd, Dennis, Pam, and Karen happily shared her with many inside and outside the family, especially, Alyce Humphrey Cunningham, Diana Colie Schipper, Jackie Hardison, Wayne Barwick, Tom Barwick, Tammie Wilson along with brother and sister-in-law James and Grace Barwick. Over the years, she helped manage Karen's dental practice, where she became known to this day as "Mama Doc."

Grace had an enduring, generous spirit; she never met a stranger. She spent her life helping others. If she wasn't raising money or organizing services for various nonprofits, she was ministering to anyone in need. If anyone needed something done, they would ALWAYS call "Mom." As her vision began to fail, her biggest concern was that it limited what she could do to help others.

In addition to caring for the people around her, Grace had a big spot in her heart reserved for animals. She had many pets throughout the years that she treated as her babies. Grace leaves behind her two dogs, Lexi and Abby, one cat, Peanut, and a multitude of fish.

She enjoyed being with her family, traveling, talking, her Saturday lunches with Todd, and weekly dinners with her "widow friends."

Preceding Grace in death are her parents, her husband of 54 years, brothers, Kenneth and Bill Colie. Survivors include sons, Todd Barwick and wife, Dianne, of Kinston, Dennis Barwick and wife, Janece, of California, daughters, Pam Williams and husband, Jeff, of Kinston, Karen Barwick and husband, Hank Straus, of Chapel Hill, grandchildren, Stephanie Tyndall and husband, Gray, of New Jersey, Aaron Barwick of Nevada, Amy Edmonds and husband, Jonathan, of Virginia, Kara Sidor and husband, Ryan, of Nevada, Brett Barwick and wife, Jessica, of South Carolina, Jessi Williams of Texas, and Adam Williams and fiancé, Layla Brinkley, of Durham, great-grandchildren Austin Tyndall and wife, Tayler, Aly, Ethan, and Olivia Tyndall of New Jersey, and Henry Barwick of South Carolina, and great-great-granddaughter, Blayke Tyndall of New Jersey.

In recognition of coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Allen Stocks, which can be viewed online. Please reference the Tanglewood Church Facebook page or

Grace will be missed by many and the void she leaves in the lives of her family, both biological and chosen, is indescribable.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family would prefer donations made, in her memory, to her son's equine rescue: The Backstretch:

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to



This summer, the family will be hosting a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers and food, the family would prefer donations made, in her memory, to her son's equine rescue: The Backstretch: backstretchrescue.org/donate/ ; Tanglewood Church's Food Pantry, tanglewoodchurch.com /give; or The Lion's Industries for the Blind, 4126 Berkley Ave. Kinston, NC 28504. Published in Free Press on Mar. 29, 2020

