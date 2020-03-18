Grace Dawson Jones Stroud

KINSTON - Grace Dawson Jones Stroud, 100, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lenoir UNC Health Care. She enjoyed hard work but rest on Sundays. She loved her family and friends and was very dedicated to her church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Stroud, and parents, Sam and Martha Jones. Grace is survived by Jimmy Fordham and wife Sharon, Kristen Fordham Black and Elizabeth Black, Jamie Fordham and Mary Grace Fordham. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020
