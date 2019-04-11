KINSTON - Grace Elizabeth Collier Hill, 88, of Kinston passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Kinston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was Salutatorian of her class at Southwood High School; active service member of Lenoir County Agricultural Extension Department; and charter member of Rivermont Presbyterian Church.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Hill; grandson, Jonathan Hill; and son-in-law, Peter Onidi. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Onidi; son, Chris Hill and wife Jan; grandchildren, Nicholas Hill, Stacy Hill, Christine Onidi, Peter Onidi, Ashley McPherson, Brandon Hill, Samuel Hill, John Michael Hill and Jacob Hill; six great-grandchildren and sister, Brenda Poe. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Dr. Randy Spaugh officiating at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019