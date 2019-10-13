Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace (Noble) Rouse. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Southwood Memorial Christian Church Graveside service 3:00 PM Westview Cemetery Visitation Following Services Southwood Memorial Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Noble Rouse

Grace Noble Rouse, 90 of Kinston passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at MacGregor Downs Health & Rehab. Grace was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a member of Southwood Memorial Christian Church and loved spending time with her family. She was loved by all and will be truly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents John William and Mertie

Davenport Noble husband Murray Rouse and son Willard Rouse.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Rouse Sutton and husband Clyde, son John Rouse and wife Cheryl, grandchildren April Modlin (Larry), Jereme Sutton (Jill), Austin Rouse (Kelsey), Brandon Rouse (Stacey) and Haley Rouse, great-grandchildren Colby Modlin, Hannah Grace Sutton and Molly Sutton, sister Vonnie Lou Stocks and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Southwood Memorial Christian Church with visitation to follow. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019

