Obituary

Mr. Grady Edward Bethel the only child of the late Annie M. Bethel Tilley and the late Grady E. Bethel, Sr. was born May 6, 1928 in Burlington, NC. He made a peaceful transition into everlasting life on August 5, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, NC. He attended Jordan Sellars High School in Burlington, NC and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Kings Mountain, NC. At Lincoln Academy he was selected to the All- Conference Football Team in 1944 as a right end and received athletic scholarships for football, basketball and track to North Carolina Central University, Durham NC.

Grady received a B.S. degree in PE and Biology at North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC where he also pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1949. He received varsity letters in football, track and tennis while maintaining his status as an honor student. Additionally, he ran on the first track team for the school; was a member of the school's first tennis team and was selected honorable mention All-CIAA in 1946.

Grady received a M.A. Degree in 1958 at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut and an Elementary Principal Certificate in 1971 at East Carolina University, Greenville, NC. He pursued advanced studies at North Carolina Central University, East Carolina University and University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He also spent two years in the United States

Grady started and coached the first football and basketball teams at Frink High School 1949-1951, LaGrange, NC. He coached basketball at Woodington High School, Kinston, NC from 1953-1971.

Grady was a teacher and an Assistant Principal at Woodington High School, Kinston, NC for a combination of 17 years. He was not only a great teacher, but mentor as well. He was a father figure to many and truly played an integral part in the lives he touched. He taught life lessons which have made his students the people they are today.

Grady married the love of his life, Ruby Wiggins, May 22, 1960 and became the parents of two beautiful daughters Jaleria and Jocelyn.

Grady officiated in the Coastal Plain Board of Officials, the Piedmont Board of Officials and the CIAA for 25 years. He was the Principal of Southeast Elementary School, Kinston, NC from 1970-1978 and the Principal of J.H. Sampson School, Kinston, NC from 1978-1988 and retired in 1988 after 38 years of devoted service.

Grady received numerous awards and honors throughout his years, one of which was the naming of the basketball gym floor at Woodington Middle School in 2010.

Grady was a notable member of many organizations some including the National Education Association, The Prince Hall of Masons; a 70 year member of the Lambda Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Lenoir Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees; the Mayor's Committee to Promote Kinston as an All-America City Award and the Board of Trustees at Lenoir Community College, Kinston, NC where he joined in 1994 and was elected Board Chair in 1999. He has served as Board Chair for 19 years which is the longest tenure of any Board Chair.

Grady was a life-time servant of God and a very active member of St. Augustus AME Zion Church. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and was a member of the Methodist Men.

On May 6, 2018, his 90 th birthday, Grady received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper.

Grady's love and devotion will be cherished in the hearts of his wife Ruby Wiggins Bethel of the home; daughters Jaleria Bethel Burt (Myles) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Dr. Jocelyn Bethel Becoats of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters Iman Nikole Cook, Jade Simone Burt, and Jadyn Ciré Becoats; sisters-in-law Gloria W. Hicks and Mary W. Dawson both of Rocky Mount, NC; brother-in-law County Commissioner Leonard Wiggins (Selma) of Rocky Mount, NC; one Godson Attorney Harold W. Cogdell, Jr. and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends, athletes, and students.

Viewing will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00pm – 7:00pm (the family will be present from 6:00pm – 7:00pm) atSt. Augustus AME Zion Church 318 North Street

Kinston, NC 28501. Homegoing services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:30pm at United American Free Will Baptist Denomination Headquarters 1011 Dr. JE Reddick Circle Kinston, NC 28501

Services Entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home 500 East Blount Street Kinston, NC 28501. Floral arrangements are appreciated; however please consider donations to Lenoir Community College Foundation in honor/memory of Grady E. Bethel. Donations may be sent to PO Box 188 Kinston, NC 28502.

