VANCEBORO - Reverend Gregory Allen Ross, 53, of 227 Dawson Lane, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, at West Vanceboro Church of God. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery, Washington. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, The Rev. Barbara Moye Ross of the home. The family will receive friends at the residence. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on July 19, 2019