Gregory Allen Ross

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Vanceboro Church of God
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
West Vanceboro Church of God
Obituary
Send Flowers

VANCEBORO - Reverend Gregory Allen Ross, 53, of 227 Dawson Lane, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, at West Vanceboro Church of God. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery, Washington. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, The Rev. Barbara Moye Ross of the home. The family will receive friends at the residence. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.