BAYBORO - Gregory "Greg" Paul Smith, 67, of Bayboro passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Glennie Smith; and his granddaughter, Laurin Elizabeth Richardson. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Smith; daughter, Kelly Lorraine (Keith) Richardson; brothers, Jerry Smith and Mike (Cherrie) Smith; sister, Pat Smith; grandson, Kason; and mother-in-law, Lillian "Cat" Zimmerman. His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NCNG Education Foundation, 7410 Chapel Hill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020