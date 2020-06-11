Gregory Maurice Brown, 53, of 4341-D Liberty Street, Ayden, died Monday, June 2, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville. Viewing will be held Friday June 12, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19. 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to see if you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending this service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store