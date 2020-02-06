Gregory O. Brown

Guest Book
  • "Beverly I'm so sorry to hear the passing of your husband..."
    - Angela Gay Davis
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Antonio Medina
  • "My deepest condolences to his family. I hadnt seen him in..."
    - Ettora Sand
  • "Sending my Condolences to Beverly and Family sending..."
    - Wanda Brown
  • "You will be truly missed but not forgotten. Your race has..."
    - Tanya Mcgee
Service Information
J M WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC. - Petersburg
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA
23803-4220
(804)-732-8911
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
800 Augusta Avenue
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PETERSBURG, VA - Gregory O. Brown of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverly King Brown; children, Freedom Pender, Cicely and Whitney Thompson; mother-in-law, Doris P. Simmons and father-in-law, James E. King both of Kinston, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.