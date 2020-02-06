PETERSBURG, VA - Gregory O. Brown of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverly King Brown; children, Freedom Pender, Cicely and Whitney Thompson; mother-in-law, Doris P. Simmons and father-in-law, James E. King both of Kinston, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020