Gregory Tyrone Roberson, 58, of 3370 Frontgate Drive, Apt. 3, Greenville, died Thursday May 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
A walk through viewing will be held Friday May 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
