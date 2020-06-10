Guerry Bernard Broadwell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FUQUAY VARINA - Guerry Bernard Broadwell, 90, formerly of Kinston, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Guerry was born April 12, 1930 in Onslow County to the late Walter and Artie Chancey Broadwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chrystal "Chris" Herring Broadwell; a son, Guerry Bernard "Bernie" Broadwell, Jr.; brothers, Dale Broadwell and Jim Broadwell; and a sister, Yvonne Pate.
Mr. Broadwell found great fulfilment in his role as a public servant for the city of Kinston. For thirty-five years he served the Kinston Police Department, starting as a "beat cop" and retiring as the Chief of Police.
A graveside service to remember Guerry's life was held privately for the family at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange on Tuesday, June 9.
Guerry is survived by his son, Rev. A. Ray Broadwell and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Kristin Broadwell Turner and husband, Kevin of Raleigh, Lauren Broadwell of Durham, and Leah Broadwell of Durham; great-grandchildren, Charlee Turner and Colby Turner; a sister, Ylanta Broadwell Dixon; many loved in-laws from the Herring family; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reality Ministries, an amazing ministry in Durham, NC where people of all abilities share life together. Donations may be mailed to Reality Ministries, PO Box 242, Durham, NC, 27702. All donations are tax deductible. You may also go to www.realityministries.org to donate online. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved