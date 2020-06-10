FUQUAY VARINA - Guerry Bernard Broadwell, 90, formerly of Kinston, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Guerry was born April 12, 1930 in Onslow County to the late Walter and Artie Chancey Broadwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chrystal "Chris" Herring Broadwell; a son, Guerry Bernard "Bernie" Broadwell, Jr.; brothers, Dale Broadwell and Jim Broadwell; and a sister, Yvonne Pate.
Mr. Broadwell found great fulfilment in his role as a public servant for the city of Kinston. For thirty-five years he served the Kinston Police Department, starting as a "beat cop" and retiring as the Chief of Police.
A graveside service to remember Guerry's life was held privately for the family at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange on Tuesday, June 9.
Guerry is survived by his son, Rev. A. Ray Broadwell and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Kristin Broadwell Turner and husband, Kevin of Raleigh, Lauren Broadwell of Durham, and Leah Broadwell of Durham; great-grandchildren, Charlee Turner and Colby Turner; a sister, Ylanta Broadwell Dixon; many loved in-laws from the Herring family; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reality Ministries, an amazing ministry in Durham, NC where people of all abilities share life together. Donations may be mailed to Reality Ministries, PO Box 242, Durham, NC, 27702. All donations are tax deductible. You may also go to www.realityministries.org to donate online. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.