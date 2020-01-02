Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Franklin Jones. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rainbow United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Rainbow United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mr. Guy Franklin Jones, age 84, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the State Veterans Nursing Home in Kinston. A native of Greene County, he was born September 21, 1935, the son of James Franklin and Eva Gray Jones. One of eleven children, Franklin was reared in a farm family and spent his life tending the very farm on which he grew up and truly enjoyed his heritage on the family land. He served his country in the US Navy serving on the USS LEYTE CVS 32.

Franklin possessed several talents among which were a keen mechanical sense and the ability to fix anything. He could play any tune on the harmonica by ear; he loved sharing his musical talent with others. His past time encompassed a love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors. His outgoing personality allowed him to never meet a stranger.

Franklin was a Mason and Shriner. A member of Rainbow United Methodist Church, he married his high school sweetheart there and celebrated 61 years of marriage in 2019.

His surviving family includes his wife Marjorie Sugg Jones; daughter, Cindy Jones Southerland and husband Brad of Wilmington; son, Guy Franklin "Frankie" Jones and wife Snow of Kinston; brother, Harold Jones of Kinston; grandchildren, Brooke Jones Candrian and husband Jeff of Albany, California, Trent Jones and wife Brooke of Raleigh, Lauren Adair Jones of Brooklyn NY, Sophie Southerland and Elsa Southerland both of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Huxley Candrian and Remy Jones.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings; James Franklin Jones Jr, Mary Ruth Jones, Bruce J. Hardy, Hazel J. Hair, JC Jones, Robert Jones, Dorothy J. Hardy, Sue J. Watson, Louise J. Davenport, Linda J. Tessener and Jewell J. Brown.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, January 3rd at the Rainbow United Methodist Church with the Reverend Patrick Keely officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Flowers are welcome or memorials to the Rainbow United Methodist Church, C/O Ray Pridgen 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC, 28580.



