Harold Worthington Davis Sr., 88, of 2112 Tower Hill Road, Kinston, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Entombment will follow in Ayden Cemetery in Ayden.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and funeral service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



