KINSTON - Harvey Lee Alphin, 93, of Kinston passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Cole Alphin. Harvey retired from Glen Raven Mills as a Machinist, loved hunting and fishing and was known for his Alphin Stew (Chicken Pastry).
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Whaley (Rusty), Rose Daniels (Charles) and Ruby Hardison (Clifton); grandchildren, Little Rusty Whaley, Robert Hobbs, Jessica Godwin, Renee Kennedy (Kevin), Charles Daniels, Jr. (Lisa); 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and best friends, Jerry Thomas and Andrew Grady.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastors John Taylor and Harry Carraway officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Whaley (Rusty), Rose Daniels (Charles) and Ruby Hardison (Clifton); grandchildren, Little Rusty Whaley, Robert Hobbs, Jessica Godwin, Renee Kennedy (Kevin), Charles Daniels, Jr. (Lisa); 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and best friends, Jerry Thomas and Andrew Grady.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastors John Taylor and Harry Carraway officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.