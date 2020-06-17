Harvey Lee Alphin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Harvey Lee Alphin, 93, of Kinston passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Cole Alphin. Harvey retired from Glen Raven Mills as a Machinist, loved hunting and fishing and was known for his Alphin Stew (Chicken Pastry).
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Whaley (Rusty), Rose Daniels (Charles) and Ruby Hardison (Clifton); grandchildren, Little Rusty Whaley, Robert Hobbs, Jessica Godwin, Renee Kennedy (Kevin), Charles Daniels, Jr. (Lisa); 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and best friends, Jerry Thomas and Andrew Grady.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastors John Taylor and Harry Carraway officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved