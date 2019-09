DEEP RUN - Harvey Ward Grady, Jr., 86, of Deep Run, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the NC Veteran's Home in Kinston. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church in Deep Run. Visitation will follow the service. Interment with full Masonic Rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Grady; son, Harvey Grady, III and wife Angie; grandchildren, Elizabeth Grady, Charlie Aiken and wife Tambrie; great-grandson, Wallace Aiken; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607; Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 7907 Buck Deans Road, Middlesex, NC 27557; or Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o William Hawkins, 3556 Mark N. Smith Road, Deep Run, NC. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com