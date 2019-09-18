DEEP RUN - Harvey Ward Grady, Jr., 86, of Deep Run, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the NC Veteran's Home in Kinston. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church in Deep Run. Visitation will follow the service. Interment with full Masonic Rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Grady; son, Harvey Grady, III and wife Angie; grandchildren, Elizabeth Grady, Charlie Aiken and wife Tambrie; great-grandson, Wallace Aiken; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607; Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 7907 Buck Deans Road, Middlesex, NC 27557; or Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o William Hawkins, 3556 Mark N. Smith Road, Deep Run, NC. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019