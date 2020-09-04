GRIFTON – Hayden Ann Andrews, infant daughter of Steven and Jessica Andrews, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3 pm at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandfather, David Godwin, and fiancé, Melinda, of Rocky Mount; paternal grandparents, Mark and Wendy Andrews, of Ayden; maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Bass of Wilson and Jessie Godwin of Rocky Mount; paternal great-grandparent, Joseph Andrews of Kinston; aunts, Kimberly Sexton and husband, Josh, of Elm City, Jordan Andrews of Ayden, uncle, Frankie Cannon of Southport; and godparents, Donald and Maureen Sauls, of Ayden.
She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Parker Ella Andrews; maternal grandmother, Pamela Godwin; maternal great-grandfather, Jarvis Godwin; paternal great-grandmothers, Ann Andrews and Marcia Heath; and paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Heath.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.