Hayden Ann Andrews
GRIFTON – Hayden Ann Andrews, infant daughter of Steven and Jessica Andrews, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3 pm at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandfather, David Godwin, and fiancé, Melinda, of Rocky Mount; paternal grandparents, Mark and Wendy Andrews, of Ayden; maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Bass of Wilson and Jessie Godwin of Rocky Mount; paternal great-grandparent, Joseph Andrews of Kinston; aunts, Kimberly Sexton and husband, Josh, of Elm City, Jordan Andrews of Ayden, uncle, Frankie Cannon of Southport; and godparents, Donald and Maureen Sauls, of Ayden.
She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Parker Ella Andrews; maternal grandmother, Pamela Godwin; maternal great-grandfather, Jarvis Godwin; paternal great-grandmothers, Ann Andrews and Marcia Heath; and paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Heath.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
