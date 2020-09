Or Copy this URL to Share

Haywood D. Moore, 72, of 336 S. Rhodes Ave., Windsor, a native of Trenton, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Windsor House.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Haiti Cemetery, Second Avenue, Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 2to 5 p.m. at L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington, N.C.

Arrangements are by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, Washington, N.C.



