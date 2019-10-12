TRENTON - Haywood Dove, 90, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Northwest A Conference Tabernacle in Trenton. Interment will follow at Haiti Cemetery in Trenton. Viewing will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at New Hope Church Ministries in Kinston and one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church. He is survived by his children. Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 12, 2019