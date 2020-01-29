PINK HILL - Catherine Jones Taylor, 90, of Pink Hill passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor; son, Chief Master Sargent William B. Taylor; and her parents, Robert and Mary Jones. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Catherine Hardy and husband Frank, Virginia E. Houston and husband Donald, Darlene Price and husband Darryl, Sonia Jones and husband Roger, Willie Taylor and wife Esther, Lynwood Taylor and wife Cindy and Christopher Taylor; grandchildren, Greta, Rita, Michael, Donna, Michelle, Jeremy, Vanessa, Corey, Jason, Tony, Sheila, Timmy, Willie Jr., Ronny Jr., Gail, Krystal, Brad, Erica, Casey and Arabella; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Jones Family Cemetery on Mary Tate Road in Pink Hill with Richard Parker officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020