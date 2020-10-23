KINSTON - Hazel Fordham Marcom, Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by all of her children and most of her grandchildren and great grandchildren at her home in Kinston, NC. Her final days were blessed to have family and friends being there for her. She was loved by all and never met a stranger. She loved her family more than anything, and she labored every day for them. She worked from her early life on the farm until just a few years ago, and she would have continued working if her health would have allowed her to do so. She loved the life that she lived.
Hazel was born on September 30, 1929 at the family farm in Jones County along Joshua Creek near the Lenoir County line. She was the fourth child and third daughter born to Robert Taylor Fordham and Beulah Mae Gilbert Fordham. She lived on the farm during her early life and worked with the family during the Great Depression and through World War II. She attended Southwood School for 6 years because her sisters went there. When sister Eloise transferred to Trenton School to drive the "school truck", Hazel had to change schools, too. Although sad to leave Southwood, she adjusted well and made lifelong friends there. She later drove the "school truck" for 2 years and graduated in 1947 in the first class there to have 12 grades. Right after graduation, Mr. Talbot Capps came to the family farm to ask her to work at Hoods Drugstore in Kinston. She went to work there with her other sister, Charlotte at the soda fountain. She worked there for several years and then she followed Mr. Capps to his new store, Capp's Bookstore at the Parkview Shopping Center.
After graduation, Hazel met the love of her life, Bernice Lilborn (Lib) Marcom, Sr. at Leslie White's store that was located near the family farm. Lib had completed a tour of duty in the United States Navy in Norfolk, VA, and had returned to the Copeland Farm where his family was living and working. After a short courtship, they wed on October 3, 1950 at the Methodist Parsonage in Kinston, NC. They briefly lived on the Copeland farm, but moved to an apartment on Caswell Street in downtown Kinston near the current United States Post Office. Hazel continued working at Capp's Bookstore, and Lib began working at Oettinger Bros. Furniture Company. They lived there for a short time, and met their neighbors, Joyce and Alton Baysden, who became their best friends until Lib's passing in 2001 and the Baysdens' passing several years later. The Marcom and Baysden families were very close and even joined the First Baptist Church in Kinston, where they were active for many years.
The family shortly moved later to a small brick home on Washington Avenue. They welcomed son, Bernice Lilborn (BL) Marcom, Jr., to the family in August of 1959. They later welcomed daughter, Beverly Ann Marcom, to the family in May of 1963. With their growing family, they decided to move to a larger home. They found a home on NC Highway 58 South of Kinston that was under construction. This home was close to Hazel's parents and the family farm, and it was directly across the street from Southwood Elementary School, the perfect location for their young children to attend school. They moved to this home in May of 1964 and it continues to be the family gathering place today. Hazel and Lib raised their children in this home and, Hazel was active with the children especially at Southwood. She provided childcare for several families during these early years so she could be at home to send the children to school, feed them at lunch, and welcome them home in the afternoons from school. She always provided direct supervision over homework assignments, and she encouraged success in the public schools and higher education after graduation.
When the children became somewhat self-sufficient, she decided to return to the public workforce. She worked for a short time with J. C. Penney in the relatively new Vernon Park Mall in Kinston in the mid 1970's. She then accepted a job at Pearson's Department Store in the Shoe Department. She grew very close to many people who worked in the store, and she likewise made many friends from her customers that came in from all parts of Eastern NC. Later in her career at Pearson's, she became Shoe Department Manager and Assistant Store Manager.
After Pearson's moved to US Highway 70 East, Hazel began working at H. Stadiem in downtown Kinston. She worked in the Children's Department, the Shoe Department, and wherever needed in the store. Again, she made good friends from her co-workers and her customers. She loved her time working there, and she finally "retired" in December of 2017. After her retirement, she longed for the good days that she had there and desired to return to work, but lingering health issues and knee problems prevented her return.
She recently moved her church membership to Southwood Memorial Christian Church where she attended until her recent illness. She loved serving the congregation and attending there with all of her new friends.
Hazel and Lib celebrated their 50th anniversary on October 3, 2000, and sadly Lib passed away shortly afterward on April 14, 2001. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary a few weeks ago on October 3, 2020.
Hazel is survived by her children, Bernice Lilborn (BL) Marcom, Jr. and wife, Camella G. Marcom of Harkers Island, NC as well as Beverly Ann Marcom Rogers and fiancée Lynwood Tucker of Kinston, NC; her grandchildren, Camber Marcom Jones and husband Clint of Pottstown, PA, Brenton Lee Marcom of Burlington, NC , Cailey Marcom Morgan and husband Stuart of Clayton, NC, Crystan Marcom Snow and husband Austin of Jacksonville, NC, and Joshua Shea Rogers of Kinston, NC; and her Great Grandchildren Camdon Brent Jones, Carolina Loren Jones, Corbin Thomas Jones, Cordelia Krystanne Jones, Ashlyn Marie Marcom, Nathan Van Marcom, Spencer Earl Morgan, and Caelyn Lydia Snow; and special relatives and caregivers Linda and Danny Howard, Kenneth Myron Seymour, and Linwood Earl White, all of whom blessed her long life. She is smiling down on us with her husband Bernice Lilborn Marcom, Sr., parents Robert Taylor Fordham and Beulah Mae Gilbert Fordham, her infant brother, her sisters Eloise Fordham White and Charlotte Fordham Seymour, and niece Angie Rhee Seymour Tucker.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Community Home Care and Hospice and their amazing staff. They are especially thankful for Nan Kennedy, Waconda Koonce, Angie Lacrosse, and Seth Jones who tended to her and her critical needs. They started this time as caregivers, but they became honorary family members.
The family will receive visitors at Edwards Funeral Home in Kinston, NC on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM also at Edwards Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastors Andrew Shue and Merritt Watson. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC.
If desired, contributions can be made to either Southwood Memorial Christian Church (1027 Highway 58 South, Kinston, NC 28504) or Community Home Care and Hospice (115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501).
She shared often that there were small ways that brought moments of happiness in unexpected ways that she loved.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.