Hazel Fordham Marcom of Kinston died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

The family will receive visitors at Edwards Funeral Home in Kinston,on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store