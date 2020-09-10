1/
Hazel Harris-Thomas
WILMINGTON – Hazel Harris-Thomas, 94, died Friday, September 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11am in Westview Cemetery, Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service.
Hazel was born April 4, 1926 in Pitt County and died Sept. 4, 2020 in New Hanover County.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Rebecca Tripp, her seven siblings, Verna, Carlton, Elias, Velma, Luther, Sudie Mae, and James; and her husbands, McDaniel Harris and Charles Thomas.
Hazel spent much of her life in Lenoir County, working on a tobacco farm in Hugo. Following the death of husband Mac Sr. in 1978, she turned to sewing. In 1989, she married Charles and moved to Kinston. Upon his death in 2006, Hazel readjusted to living by herself.
Hazel loved her Lord, she loved dancing, and she loved her family.
Hazel is survived by son, Mac Harris; daughter, Diane Harris Bowen; daughter-in-law, Ava Barefoot Harris; son-in-law, Scott Harvey Bowen; granddaughters, Morgan McKoy and husband Kevin and Merrit Lumsden and husband Danny; grandsons, Jonathan Bowen and wife Mary Beth and Ethan Bowen; and great grandchildren, Ava McKoy, Harris McKoy, and Weston Lumsden; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave, Kinston, NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
