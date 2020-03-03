Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 22, 1937-February 29, 2020

KINSTON - Hazel Lee Craft Harrison peacefully passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Hazel was born in Greene County to the late Guy Leonard Craft and Nannie Tyson Craft on September 22, 1937. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Hazel was a beloved wife and mother. High school sweethearts, Cecil and Hazel fell in love early on and shared a 65 year marriage. The two built a life together and proudly raised their precious daughters, Cecilia and Tanya. As much as she loved her girls, she loved and cherished her sons-in-law. A doting grandmother, Hazel adored her grandchildren and was so proud to become a great-grandmother to Leia. Following retirement from West Pharmaceutical Company, Hazel found her niche as a Walmart greeter. She enjoyed striking up conversation with anyone who came in the door and the yellow smiley face stickers helped Hazel earn her way into the hearts of the children who came shopping with their parents. She was always a hard worker and gave her best no matter where she was serving. With a gift for writing, Hazel wrote many meaningful poems and even a few songs. Her grandchildren will long cherish the funny limericks they received with their gifts at Christmas every year. A collector of many things, Hazel had a great fondness for dolls. She owned dozens of porcelain dolls and was proud to display her collection. Most importantly in Hazel's life was her relationship with Jesus. A dedicated member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 years, Hazel supported her pastors and loved her church family. Hazel's family takes comfort in knowing she is resting in the arms of her Savior. A service to celebrate and remember Hazel's life will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Hazel is survived by her husband and best friend, Cecil Harrison; daughters, Cecilia Harrison and husband Bob, and Tanya Harrison Galloway and husband Jason; grandchildren, Neil, Demetria (Stefan), Jacob, and Tyson; great-granddaughter, Leia; as well as a sister and many very special nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.rousefh.com. Hazel's family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hazel's memory may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Mar. 3, 2020

