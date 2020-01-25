Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Hill Yarbrough. View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Gordon Street Christian Church Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

February 27, 1941-January 21, 2020

KINSTON - Hazel Ruth Hill Yarbrough passed away on January 21, 2020. Hazel was born in Lenoir County to the late Roscoe and Dorothy Estelle Daly Hill on February 27, 1941. Having been brought up on the family farm and learning the value of hard work, Hazel seized the opportunity to attend college after high school. It was at Wake Forest University that she met and fell in love with her forever sweetheart. Hazel and Charles were members of the campus choir and began to build a friendship that would last a lifetime. The two wed and enjoyed a fruitful marriage. Hazel later earned a master's degree and an Education Specialist degree. Together, Hazel and Charles reared two very different young boys, instilling their values and always encouraging growth. Hazel was meant to be a mother from the start. She loved unconditionally and maintained the patience of Job. She seemed to predict the boys' mischief before it ever began. The boys joke that Hazel always had their back, or their backside. Even on the tough days, Hazel was fair and just in parenting, and the boys never questioned her unwavering love for them. As years passed and their family grew, Hazel found her greatest joy in being "Grandmama." Her four grandsons stole her heart, and her surprise granddaughter gave her the pleasure of finally having a girl. Hazel and Charles embraced the chance to expose their grandchildren to wonderful travel and learning opportunities. Trips across the country and around the world proved to the children that learning could be fun. Her hope was that they would continually search out enhanced learning and new opportunities to broaden their horizons. Hazel poured her heart into years of genealogical research. Her roots and the heritage of her family meant everything to her. Hazel loved her family more than life itself. She was protective of each one and insisted everyone remain connected. Considered a "fixer" by her husband and children, Hazel worked diligently to reconcile relationships among family members, immediate or extended. She remained the glue that bound the family together. Hazel was a lifelong learner as well as public school teacher and administrator. Her influence overflowed onto her students and peers alike. An advocate for education, Hazel held numerous positions in the public school system over the years. She encouraged her students to see beyond the textbook and into the world around them. Hazel considered her students to be her own children, prompting them toward cognitive, social, and emotional growth. Organized and prepared, Hazel gave her best to her students and wanted nothing more than to see them succeed. As an administrator, she extended that support to the teachers and staff with whom she worked. A service to celebrate and remember Hazel's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston. The family will welcome friends for a time of fellowship during a reception to follow the service. Hazel is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles Yarbrough, Sr.; her sons, Chuck Yarbrough, Jr. and wife, Meg, along with their two children, Trey and Piper; and Brian Yarbrough and wife, Elaine, and their three children, Garrett, Jackson, and Evan. Online condolences may be expressed at



