Hazel Houston Kennedy

Service Information
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
Visitation
Following Services
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
East Duplin Memorial Gardens
Beulaville, NC
Obituary
Hazel Houston Kennedy, 96, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral service is Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Graveside service is Tuesday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m., East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville, NC. Survivors: Son, Carroll Kennedy, Pink Hill, NC, Daughters: Joyce Jackson, Beulaville, NC, Janet Simmons, Beulaville, NC, Myra Smith, Pink Hill, NC, Jill Sanderson, Beulaville, NC, Sister, Bonnie Wilson, Charlotte, NC, Brother, Lester Houston, Pink Hill, NC, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
