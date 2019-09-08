Hazel Houston Kennedy, 96, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral service is Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC. Graveside service is Tuesday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m., East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville, NC. Survivors: Son, Carroll Kennedy, Pink Hill, NC, Daughters: Joyce Jackson, Beulaville, NC, Janet Simmons, Beulaville, NC, Myra Smith, Pink Hill, NC, Jill Sanderson, Beulaville, NC, Sister, Bonnie Wilson, Charlotte, NC, Brother, Lester Houston, Pink Hill, NC, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019