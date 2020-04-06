Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Hazel Lee Taylor, 77, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born January 14, 1943, in Duplin County the daughter of Gordon and Lura Douglas Lee. Hazel was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Collins and Aikman in Farmville after working more than 30 years. She enjoyed going to the Greene County Senior Center participating in the many activities. Hazel enjoyed cooking and loved to share her meals with family and friends and continued the roll of her late husband cooking breakfast for her son and grandsons most Sunday mornings. Her surviving family includes her son, Ricky Taylor and wife Rhonda, of Snow Hill; grandsons, Kivett Lee Taylor of Kinston, Tyler West Taylor and Trevor Radford Taylor, both of Snow Hill; sisters, Helen Lee Stocks and Gladys Lee Harrell both of Snow Hill; and a brother, Roger Lee of Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Raeford Taylor on February 10, 2019; a brother, David Lee; and sisters, Wendy Brewer, Janette Cash, Betty Skinner and Mary Canady. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 8th at 11:00 AM at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. Memorials may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church 705 SE Second Street, Snow Hill, NC, 28580. Online condolences may be sent to

