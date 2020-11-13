Hazel Mae Ellis-Shirley, 77, of Wilson, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Wilson Medical Center in Wilson.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. in the Perfecting Family and Friends Worship and Ministries, Inc., 412 East Washington Street, La Grange..

Service will follow the viewing. Burial will follow at a later date and will be announced by the family.

The family will assemble at the church at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14, 2020 for the procession.

Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store